TSX opens lower on weakness in tech stocks
- The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.77 points, or 0.48pc, at 17,476.09.
10 Dec 2020
Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, a day after hitting its highest since February, weighed down by weakness in the technology sector.
At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.77 points, or 0.48pc, at 17,476.09.
