Business & Finance
South Africa's manufacturing output down 3.4pc year-on-year in October
10 Dec 2020
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's manufacturing output fell 3.4pc year on year in October after falling by a revised 1.9pc in September, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Factory production was up 2.6pc in October month on month, and jumped 17.2pc in the three months to the end of October, Statistics South Africa said.
