Hyundai's Elantra and Sonata to Launch in Pakistan

  • Hyundai is planning to launch two more passenger cars, Elantra and Sonata, in Pakistan soon.
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2020

Hyundai is planning to launch two more passenger cars, Elantra and Sonata, in Pakistan soon.

While Elantra competes with Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, Hyundai's luxury sedan Sonata will be in the same class as Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, according to SAMAA News.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is an automobile manufacturer that operates as a joint venture between the Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company was given its greenfield status with the establishment of its car assembling plant in Faisalabad.

Hyundai Nishat Motor produces around 15,000 vehicles annually and has 14 dealers spread across the country with 6 more dealers in the pipeline. Currently, the company assembles the H100-Porter pick-up truck known as Shehzore and SUV Tucson in Pakistan. It also sells imported vehicles including Grand Starex, Ioniq Hybrid and the seven-seater Santa FE in the Pakistani market.

Hyundai came to Pakistan after the announcement of the Auto Development Policy of 2016-21. As part of this policy, it was announced that companies like Hyundai who are launching new cars during this period will be given tax incentives for five years to encourage competition in the auto industry.

The launch of these new cars will boost the auto industry by competing on features that were previously missing from cars assembled in Pakistan.

