Cairo-based Trucking Marketplace Trella Launches in Pakistan

Egypt's trucking marketplace, Trella, has decided to expand to the Pakistan and has launched its operations across the country.

According to MENAbytes, Pakistan will be the third market for the Trella. The Egyptian startup has previously also expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia after establishing a secure base in its home country. This logistics startup is backed by some of the leading VCs from the region and Y Combinator.

Founded at the start of 2019, Trella is a technology platform that connects shippers to carriers. It has a dedicated mobile app which allows shippers to create and track shipments, while also communicate with the carrier.

This Cairo-based startup aims to bring transparency, affordability and reliability in the trucking industry. Trella's vehicle portfolio includes trailers, flatbed trucks, jumbo trucks, and pickups.

Saim Chaudhary will be leading Trella's operations in Pakistan. Having worked with Uber Pakistan, where he set up Uber Auto and Uber Moto in multiple cities, Saim Chaudhary joined Trella's operations in Saudi Arabia this year.

According to Chaudhary, the startup has assembled an A-team of 10 individual, who come from diverse backgrounds. Trella hopes to use this mix of former employees from mobility startups and trucking industry veterans to make its launch in Pakistan a success.

As Trella’s General Manager in Pakistan, Saim Chaudhary also explains that Pakistan's trucking industry is highly fragmented and is operating inefficiently due to its reliance on traditional methods. “We are here to change that, and aim to become the largest digital end-to-end logistics provider in Pakistan and transform the way freight is moved in this country,” he adds.

Trella hopes to expand to multiple markets in the region and beyond as part of its international expansion goals for the future. Peter May, the startup's Global Head of Expansion, also comments that “as we continue to expand, Trella truly believes that we can develop a completely scalable approach to launch, which will allow us to exploit the significant opportunity at hand on a global scale.”

While local and regional players like Trukkr, Lorryz, and Trukkin are expanding their operations in Pakistan with plans to digitalize amidst the pandemic, Trella also plans on benefiting from this early mover advantage in the Pakistan's massive trucking industry.