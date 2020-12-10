AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.09%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
DCL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
DGKC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
EFERT 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 134.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.55%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
JSCL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
MLCF 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.05%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.66%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PPL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
STPL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.28%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.41%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,418 Increased By ▲ 10.21 (0.23%)
BR30 22,248 Decreased By ▼ -27.79 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,326 Increased By ▲ 121.81 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,692 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

  • That is less than half the $12.5 million up for grabs at the men's event earlier this year.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

The USGA said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.

A day ahead of the US Women's Open, USGA Senior Director of Communications Beth Major said the campaign drew inspiration from US professional basketball.

Many NBA players donned the signature WNBA 'hoodie' and cheered on the women's teams when they began their season over the summer in a biosecure 'bubble'.

"We saw a lot of the NBA players so publicly declaring support for their counterparts on the WNBA, and to see how powerful that was," said Major. "We realized that there was a great opportunity to see that on the golf side, as well."

Nine-time major winner Gary Player, one of the greats of men's golf, has lent his support to the campaign, while reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day voiced their support on social media using the #WomenWorthWatching hashtag.

Brittany Lang, who won the US Women's Open in 2016 and is competing again this year, said support from the men's tour would help generate interest.

"It's really cool when the guys do that," she added. "It just brings people in, gives the girls a little bit more respect, I think, because a lot of the time I don't think we get it."

The launch of the initiative coincides with the 75th edition of the oldest women's major in Houston, Texas, where $5.5 million in prize money is on offer.

That is less than half the $12.5 million up for grabs at the men's event earlier this year.

World number three Nelly Korda, whose father Petr won the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in 1998, said events that combined men and women could help boost the sport.

"It would spread the word more about it, and I think it would get more people interested in women's golf," she added.

"Not even just older people. I would say even like the younger generation, kids."

golf Champions Golf Club USGA US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau Jason Day

USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters