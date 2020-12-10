AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
DGKC 108.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
EFERT 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
HBL 133.70 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.09%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
OGDC 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.59%)
POWER 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
PPL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 200.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.18%)
SNGP 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.79%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.08%)
TRG 75.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,415 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (0.17%)
BR30 22,201 Decreased By ▼ -73.89 (-0.33%)
KSE100 42,304 Increased By ▲ 100.06 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,689 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-0.01%)
US challenges Canada's dairy tariff-rate quotas

  • Canada's measures violate its commitments and harm U.S dairy farmers and producers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it was exercising its rights under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to challenge Canada's allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas.

"Canada's measures violate its commitments and harm U.S dairy farmers and producers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. "We are disappointed that Canada's policies have made this first ever enforcement action under the USMCA necessary to ensure compliance with the agreement."

