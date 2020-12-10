Business & Finance
US challenges Canada's dairy tariff-rate quotas
- Canada's measures violate its commitments and harm U.S dairy farmers and producers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.
10 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it was exercising its rights under the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to challenge Canada's allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas.
"Canada's measures violate its commitments and harm U.S dairy farmers and producers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. "We are disappointed that Canada's policies have made this first ever enforcement action under the USMCA necessary to ensure compliance with the agreement."
