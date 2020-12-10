PFA seals factory

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed a factory for producing artificial flavors with expired chemicals.

The PFA team raided Quality Flavours factory located at Thokar Niaz Baig and caught them red-handed while preparing substandard flavours.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the factory was shut down on the charges of adulteration and the PFA also disposed of 2000 litre expired flavours during the operation. Moreover, the administration of the factory failed to present the record of raw material and products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020