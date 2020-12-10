'Empowering of women is must for strong Pakistan'

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the resignations of the opposition will be the real resignations only when they are handed over to the Speaker of the Assembly.

"The opposition is trying in vain to hoodwink the people, as they know their protests and resignations will not lead to end the government," the Governor said while addressing an event in connection with the violence on women and other issues organized by Women Protection Authority Punjab at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The Governor said: "Those involved in crimes like throwing acid on women are also terrorists and such people do not deserve any forgiveness; the empowerment of women is necessary for making Pakistan strong."

Sarwar said that the government will not put any obstacle in the rallies of the opposition on December 13, but when someone tries to take the law into their own hands, the law will definitely come into action and action will be taken against those responsible. There will be no compromise on the supremacy of law and order, he added.

