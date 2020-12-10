China shares lower

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-US relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the real estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.12%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%. China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in November, adding to signs that the economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, but consumer prices declined for the first time in over a decade on falling food prices.