Administrator cancels allotments of all petrol pumps on KMC's land

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday cancelled allotments of all petrol pumps at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's land and Land Department will issue cancellation orders to petrol stations' owners.

The land would be auctioned as per market value in the future and it would increase revenue of the KMC. The Administrator said the purpose behind the act is to increase revenue of the KMC as it is already facing financial crisis. Shallwani said that increase in revenue is essential to facilitate the people and provide them civic amenities. It may be noted here that the land was allotted on lower rates in the past.

