Markets
TSX slips after six-day rally
09 Dec 2020
Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday, after six straight sessions of gains, as a 1pc drop in gold prices dragged down miners.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.51 points, or 0.02pc, at 17,635.49.
