AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

  • "If we get the evidence [...] but when we receive hardcore evidence, then it will become the responsibility of the government to take action," says Mazari.
  • "If they want to resign, they should hand [their resignation letters] to the speaker [of the National Assembly] instead of party leaders," says the minister.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Dec 2020

Minister for human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ¬– an alliance of 11 opposition parties – is receiving ‘foreign funding’.

The minister made this claim while taking exclusively to Dawn News on Sunday. She said a lot of foreign funding is being received by the people who are involved in the alliance.

"If we get the evidence [...] but when we receive hardcore evidence, then it will become the responsibility of the government to take action," she said stopping short of saying the government had evidence to back up the claim.

She said that it had come to her knowledge that the evidence was not surfacing regarding funding for opposition alliance from abroad.

"I have heard that a lot of evidence has been found that funding, encouragement is being sent,” she said.

"Let's see how things unfold."

Commenting on opposition’s decision to resign from the parliament, she said government is waiting for opposition members in the Parliament to submit their resignations.

She termed opposition’s move a "drama".

"If they want to resign, they should hand [their resignation letters] to the speaker [of the National Assembly] instead of party leaders," she said.

A day earlier, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that after a meeting in Islamabad it had been decided that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

PDM Shireen Mazari foreign funding

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters