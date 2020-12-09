Pakistan
Pakistan for first time become one of five countries with most investment: Faisal Javed
- In a tweet, he said that a World Bank report said "Pakistan also leads South Asian Region getting ahead of India and Bangladesh".
09 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan for the first time has become one of the five countries in the world with the most investment in the first half of 2020.
In a tweet, he said that a World Bank report said "Pakistan also leads South Asian Region getting ahead of India and Bangladesh".
He termed it a good news for Pakistan.
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
Pakistan for first time become one of five countries with most investment: Faisal Javed
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens
US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat
UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective
Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history
IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway
Read more stories
Comments