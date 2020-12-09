AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AVN (Avanceon Limited) 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94%

Avanceon to deploy Emergency Shutdown System at Fauji Fertilizer

  • The project worth approx Rs 25 million is currently in its initial stages and Avanceon expects to complete within the agreed timeline.
Ali Ahmed 09 Dec 2020

Avanceon FZE, a subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, a leading provider of industrial automation, process control and systems integration has been contracted to provide a comprehensive upgrade solution for the Emergency Shutdown System for one of the largest chemical fertilizer companies in Pakistan.

The ESD upgrade is critical for the fertilizer giant i.e. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited as it has the output of more than 6,000 MT a day and employs thousands of personnel at its plants. Avanceon said that it will be deploying an upgrade system to minimize the consequences of emergency situations and ensure the safety of personnel and assets at the chemical plant.

The project worth approx Rs 25 million is currently in its initial stages and Avanceon expects to complete within the agreed timeline. Under the project, Avanceon will supply and install ESD HMI Upgrade Solution for Urea and Ammonia Plants.

Avanceon will be partnering with Schneider Electric for the execution of this project. Avanceon has previously commissioned several projects with the chemical fertilizer giant successfully. The acquiring of this project further solidifies the customer’s trust in Avanceon’s ability to execute challenging projects.

fauji fertilizer avanceon

Avanceon to deploy Emergency Shutdown System at Fauji Fertilizer

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters