Avanceon to deploy Emergency Shutdown System at Fauji Fertilizer

Avanceon FZE, a subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, a leading provider of industrial automation, process control and systems integration has been contracted to provide a comprehensive upgrade solution for the Emergency Shutdown System for one of the largest chemical fertilizer companies in Pakistan.

The ESD upgrade is critical for the fertilizer giant i.e. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited as it has the output of more than 6,000 MT a day and employs thousands of personnel at its plants. Avanceon said that it will be deploying an upgrade system to minimize the consequences of emergency situations and ensure the safety of personnel and assets at the chemical plant.

The project worth approx Rs 25 million is currently in its initial stages and Avanceon expects to complete within the agreed timeline. Under the project, Avanceon will supply and install ESD HMI Upgrade Solution for Urea and Ammonia Plants.

Avanceon will be partnering with Schneider Electric for the execution of this project. Avanceon has previously commissioned several projects with the chemical fertilizer giant successfully. The acquiring of this project further solidifies the customer’s trust in Avanceon’s ability to execute challenging projects.