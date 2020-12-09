AVN 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.02%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 130.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.54%)
SNGP 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.02 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.8%)
UNITY 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.08 (0.53%)
BR30 22,267 Increased By ▲ 158.82 (0.72%)
KSE100 42,203 Increased By ▲ 101.57 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.34 (0.25%)
Australian shares set to follow Wall Street higher, NZ rises

  Major averages on Wall Street touched record levels on Tuesday while gold prices rose to a two-week peak, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after encouraging COVID-19 vaccine developments, while a jump in bullion prices was likely to boost the country's prominent gold sector.

Major averages on Wall Street touched record levels on Tuesday while gold prices rose to a two-week peak, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.

Australian shares set to follow Wall Street higher, NZ rises

