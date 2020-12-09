Markets
Australian shares set to follow Wall Street higher, NZ rises
- Major averages on Wall Street touched record levels on Tuesday while gold prices rose to a two-week peak, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus.
09 Dec 2020
Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after encouraging COVID-19 vaccine developments, while a jump in bullion prices was likely to boost the country's prominent gold sector.
Major averages on Wall Street touched record levels on Tuesday while gold prices rose to a two-week peak, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur after COVID-19 cases surge
Australian shares set to follow Wall Street higher, NZ rises
PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens
US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat
UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective
IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway
With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases
FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears
Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News
Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed
Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen
Read more stories
Comments