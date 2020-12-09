Australian shares set to follow Wall Street higher, NZ rises

Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after encouraging COVID-19 vaccine developments, while a jump in bullion prices was likely to boost the country's prominent gold sector.

Major averages on Wall Street touched record levels on Tuesday while gold prices rose to a two-week peak, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.