India's Hindutva policies are threat to regional peace, stability: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India's Hindutva policies are a threat to regional peace and stability in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at a consultative meeting about regional security and Pakistan's priorities in Islamabad on Wednesday, Qureshi said that Pakistan exposed India's sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan in its dossier which is an undeniable and solid evidence.

The foreign minister mentioned that Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) continues amid COVID-19 which is a matter of great concern.

He said economic diplomacy is being pursued to promote investment in the country and reduce impact of coronavirus pandemic on economy.

Regarding the Afghan peace process, the FM pointed out that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in the region. He added peace and stability in Afghanistan is imperative for the entire region.