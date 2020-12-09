Brent oil biased to rise into $49.20-$49.50 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is biased to rise into a range of $49.20 to $49.50 per barrel, as it could have completed a correction from the Dec. 4 high of $49.92.

The correction could be divided into three waves. Such a wave mode suggests an intact uptrend.

Strategically, the target range will be confirmed when oil breaks the resistance at $4.92, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline.

Key support is at $48.42, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $47.49 to $47.94.

On the daily chart, the drop from the Dec. 4 high of $49.92 looks like the second pullback towards a support zone of $46.53-$47.41.

The pullback may have ended.

Resistance is at $48.92, a break above which could lead to a gain into $49.20-$49.50 range. On the daily chart, a bearish divergence formed on the RSI.

The divergence suggests that oil may pull back again towards a support zone of $46.53-$47.41.

