Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News
- Wally Adeyemo, Biden's pick for deputy treasury secretary, will coordinate with other national security agencies.
09 Dec 2020
President-elect Joe Biden's national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the US Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programs, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Wally Adeyemo, Biden's pick for deputy treasury secretary, will coordinate with other national security agencies to review how Treasury's terrorism and financial intelligence unit operates, it added.
PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, bring transparency to global financial system
Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News
IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway
With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases
FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears
Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed
Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen
Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC
Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended
India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action
Read more stories
Comments