By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

  • Premier says those involved in corruption and corrupt practices will not get any NRO-like concession
  • Government will hold LG polls in March after the Senate elections: Imran
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will hold elections on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers resigned from National Assembly, local media reported.

He said this while talking to journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday. The premier said that those involved in corruption and corrupt practices will not get any NRO-like concession and will hold by-elections on seats vacated by opposition lawmakers.

Imran maintained that granting NRO to corrupt opposition will be tantamount to betraying the country. "I will leave my post but will never betray the country by granting an NRO to opposition leaders,” he remarked.

He said that the government will not create any hurdles in way of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally, but warned strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

To a question over local bodies election, the prime minister said that his government will hold LG polls in March after the Senate elections. "Local government polls were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic, but the government is committed to hold them in March next year,” he mentioned.

Imran regretted government's delay to bring reforms in all national institutions.

Earlier, chairing a cabinet meeting, Imran expressed great concern over rapid rise in COVID-19 infections across the country, saying the second wave of the disease outbreak is more deadlier than the first wave.

He said that the opposition is spreading coronavirus by holding rallies. He stated that Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meetings are a way to hide corruption.

