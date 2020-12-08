Two PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Maryam Nawaz as PDM hints at leaving NA

(Karachi) At least two lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted their resignations to party vice president Maryam Nawaz, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, PML-N leaders Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar submitted their resignations after the party announced it would resign from National Assembly as a move to pressurize the government.

Afzal is an elected MNA from NA-136 Lahore while Saiful Malook is an MPA from PP-165 Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) agreed to resign from the National Assembly seats.

The development was a result of repeated contacts between PML-N founder and former premier Nawaz Sharif and the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Reportedly, the PML-N supremo convinced Zardari to resign from the NA as part of an anti-government move. Both the parties have agreed to tender resignation from the NA at an ‘appropriate time’.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement was held in Lahore which discussed various options and strategies regarding opposition alliance's anti-government movement and holding of the rally on December 13.

The opposition meeting, chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, held consultations over the resignations from assemblies, march to Islamabad and the future of the alliance.