Hungary central bank buys 40bn forints worth of bonds, yields mixed

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints ($134.48 million) worth of 10-year, 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.

It bought 28 billion forints worth of 2031/A bonds at 2.24pc average yield, 10 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.34pc average yield and 1 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 2.55pc.

The bank also bought 1 billion forints worth of the 2033/A series at an average yield of 2.34pc.