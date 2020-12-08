PPP, PML-N not on same page for quitting the assemblies: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were not on the same page for quitting the assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition parties were not serious to give resignations from the assemblies, adding the PPP would not sacrifice its Sindh government.

On the other hand majority members of PML-N, were not in favors of resigning from the lower house but few party leaders could choose the option.

He said all the issues could be resolved through dialogue but the opposition was not serious in holding any dialogue with the government.

He assured that the government had no objection for holding political gatherings or public meetings but it was the issue of people's lives as the these gatherings were serious threat of corona-virus spread amongst the people.

He proposed the opposition parties to cease political gatherings if they were well wishers of the people because they were intentionally pushing the people towards danger.