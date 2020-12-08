AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Prominent Business leader Siraj Qasim Teli passes away

  • As per media reports, the businessman in a UAE hospital for chest infection and breathed his last during treatment.
  • Teli was actively involved in the economic affairs of the country and was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan for his services.
Ali Ahmed Updated 08 Dec 2020

One of Pakistan’s leading business figures Siraj Qasim Teli passed away on Tuesday in Dubai after suffering a heart attack.

As per reports, the businessman was admitted to a UAE hospital for a chest infection and breathed his last during the treatment.

Teli who was renowned for voicing concerns of the Pakistani business community especially from Karachi has previously served as the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Teli was actively involved in the economic affairs of the country and was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan for his services.

On the development, the current President of KCCI Shariq Vohra, termed the death of Siraj Qasim Teli as a loss to the country. He said that Teli was an asset of this country and he was the leader of the business community not only in Karachi but of Pakistan.

Teli was a prominent face of Karachi's business community, serving at top positions in various organizations including the Chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG).

Condolence poured from various sections of the society over the news. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Teli and offered condolences to his family.

Renowned business leader Aqeel Karim Dhedi said that he was very saddened by the news of the demise of Siraj Qasim Teli. Pakistan lost a huge asset, he said.

Back in September has said that the survival of entire Pakistan is dependent on the survival of Karachi, and, hence, the implementation of the federal government announced Rs 1100-billion package for Karachi has to be intensified otherwise the gigantic task of rebuilding Karachi's infrastructure will neither be completed in the next three years, nor even in the next five years.

