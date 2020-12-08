AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Tax Returns: KCCI urges PM Khan to extend filing date

  • It is pertinent to mention that today (Tuesday) is the last date for filing the tax return, as the FBR refused to grant any extension to the date.
Ali Ahmed 08 Dec 2020

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking an extension of the date for submission of tax returns.

In a letter written by the President of Karachi Chamber SharIq Vohra, the chamber has requested the PM to extend the date of submission of tax returns till January 30.

The letter stated that due to the second wave of coronavirus, the routine work of tax experts was affected, it is a difficult time so taxpayers should be facilitated.

It is pertinent to mention that today (Tuesday) is the last date for filing the tax return, as the FBR refused to grant any extension to the date.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of return of income for the tax year 2020 till 31st January 2021.

In a letter to FBR Chairman, President PTBA Aftab Hussain Nagra said that the global situation created due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for taxpayers to timely file their tax returns.

“No doubt that COVID-19 situation has affected the whole world even the Asian countries are also suffering hardship due to the Covid-19. It is worth to mention here that normal life / normal business activities are not going on due to the COVID situation, which can be evaluated from the fact that even the Government of India has further extended time for filing of return till 31st January 2021 from the original due date i.e. 31st July 2020,” read the letter.

