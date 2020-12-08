Markets
UAE's ADNOC to cut January crude oil term supplies
- The cuts were down from a 20% reduction in crude oil term supplies by ADNOC in December.
08 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has informed some term buyers that it will reduce the contractual volume of crude loading in January, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The supply of its flagship Murban crude grade will be reduced by 20%, while the volume of two other grades - Upper Zakum and Das - will be cut by 15%, the sources said. ADNOC will also trim the supply of Umm Lulu crude grade by 5% in January, one of the sources said.
The cuts were down from a 20% reduction in crude oil term supplies by ADNOC in December.
ADNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rising political tension: PML-N, PPP decide to resign from National Assembly
UAE's ADNOC to cut January crude oil term supplies
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
Read more stories
Comments