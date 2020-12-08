Markets
Palm inches higher on estimates of lower December output
- The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,401 ringgit ($836.45) a tonne in early trade.
08 Dec 2020
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Tuesday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session, as estimates of lower December production underpinned the market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,401 ringgit ($836.45) a tonne in early trade.
The Southern Palm Oil Millers Association on Monday estimated production during Dec. 1-5 fell 4.2% from the month before, traders said.
A Reuters survey showed production likely declined 10% month-on-month to 1.55 million tonnes in November and stockpile fell 2%.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official production data on Dec. 10.
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
Palm inches higher on estimates of lower December output
Trump to order priority access to US COVID-19 vaccines for Americans
US arms sales to Taiwan in 2020 total $5bn amid China tensions
South Korea to buy millions of vaccine doses as coronavirus cases surge
Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary
CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited
Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects
First export train to China passes through Ankara
Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC
PM sharpens focus on power sector
MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France
Read more stories
Comments