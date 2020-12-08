AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited

Wasim Iqbal 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan have agreed to invite foreign and local investors - apart from Chinese investors - to invest in industrial zones under the industrial cooperation, in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In this respect, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, called on the Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Atif R Bokhari. Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar and Project Director CPEC Asim Ayub were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the chairman BoI and Ambassador Nong Rong discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly those relating to industrial cooperation under the CPEC.

The chairman BoI said that both the governments were working together to make the second phase of the CPEC fruitful by attracting quality Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The chairman BoI apprised the Chinese ambassador of the Draft Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation (IC) under the CPEC. Ambassador Nong Rong said he gave utmost importance to the draft framework agreement and would push it forward to the relevant departments in China. The chairman BoI stated that Pakistan and China had a future together and there was immense potential for people-to-people (P2P) linkages.

After effective government-to-government (G2G) cooperation, both countries were required to embark on a journey of effective business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.

Both sides dispelled the common misperception that the CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan were limited to Chinese companies only.

It was stressed that the SEZs and other industrial cooperation ventures under the CPEC were open to third party participation. It was also stressed that companies and investors from all the countries were welcome.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.