AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Markets

Indian shares end at record high on consumer goods boost

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.73pc at 13,355.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.77pc to 45,426.97.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at a record high on Monday, with the Nifty rising for a fifth straight session as consumer goods giants Hindustan Unilever and ITC advanced, although losses in private sector lender HDFC Bank capped gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.73pc at 13,355.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.77pc to 45,426.97.

Both indexes have registered five consecutive weeks of gains amid news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.

In the latest development on the domestic front, Serum Institute of India, the world's largest producer of vaccines by volume and India's main hope for large-scale supplies, said it had made the first formal application for emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Daily virus cases in the world's second most populous country have stayed below 50,000 for a month, despite a busy festival season.

Among consumer goods stocks, Hindustan Unilever jumped 3.3pc, while ITC rose 2.5pc. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd was up 2.6pc.

ICICI Bank Ltd and smaller rival Bandhan Bank ltd climbed 1.7pc and 4.5pc, respectively, after Goldman Sachs added them to its "conviction list" of top stock picks and raised their target prices.

Goldman also upgraded the rating and target price on IndusInd Bank Ltd, sending its shares up 2.4pc.

ONGC shares climbed 1.9pc after the company said on Friday its overseas arm had made a "significant strike of oil" in its block in Colombia.

Capping the gains, HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 1pc to its lowest close since mid-November. Credit ratings agency Moody's said the bank's multiple digital outages, which prompted the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday to curb its digital and credit card operations, were credit negative.

Smaller rival Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd slid 1.4pc after Goldman downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

