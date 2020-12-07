SC directs PESCO to provide electricity meters to Afghan refugees

(Karachi) The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to provide electricity meters to houses in Afghan refugee camps. The top court also directed foreign nationals to submit their applications to get the power connections, local media reported on Monday.

The case was heard by a two-member bench, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said that Afghan refugees are being provided electricity in accordance with the power tariff approved in 1971. He added that the power tariff had been increased after the issuance of a notification in 2012.

The court stated that each foreign citizen who is residing in Pakistan will comply with the regulations of the country. The foreign citizens have the right to avail all facilities while residing in Pakistan in accordance with the law.

The court maintained that the children of Afghan refugees are getting the education and the foreign nationals should be given electricity connection.

The apex court wrapped up the case after ordering the power supply company to provide electricity meters immediately after receiving the applications from Afghan refugees.