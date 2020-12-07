Why Secretary AD transferred?

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Aviation Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, has reportedly been transferred due to serious differences with the Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on official matters well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The differences of both the Minister and the Secretary were noticed when the Cabinet was informed that the former raised observations on the summary and did not sign the summary titled 'amendment in Civil Aviation Rules 1994-Rule 68' sent to him through circulation, the sources added.

On November 24, 2020, the Cabinet was informed that the subject summary submitted by Aviation Division seeking approval of the Cabinet was circulated in terms of rule 17(1)(b) of Rules of Business, 1973 to twenty-eight Cabinet Members for recording opinion and subsequent return to the Cabinet Division.

Fifteen Members of the Cabinet endorsed the proposal of the Aviation Division, replies from ten members were not received within stipulated time, whereas three Ministers, i.e. the Minister for Aviation, Minister for Human Rights, and the Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, raised the following observations on the summary submitted for approval of the Cabinet by circulation on the amendment in Civil Aviation Rules, 1994-Rule 68 on November 13, 2020 received in on November 17, 2020.

Civil Aviation Minister stated that "(i) summary was initiated without seeking approval from me being Minister in Charge of Aviation Division. Cabinet Division being custodian of Rules of Business, 1973 is requested to look into the matter; (ii) Rule 68 subsection 7 & 8 I have objections on power to make what essentially technical decisions are being given to DG CAA alone. He may not have the required technical know-how. This is hazardous, unfortunate that CCLC was not sent this as by circulation means no real scrutiny. This change in law has serious safety factors involved and; (iii) Cabinet has received multiple briefings / presentations on this issue, following which, it was decided that the requirement of NoC from CAA for high rise construction at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan shall be dispensed with. The proposed rule 68(4) of the draft notification appears to be in conflict with the letter and spirit of the decision of the Cabinet. The proposed Rule 68(7) also requires further elaboration. The proposed notification is therefore not recommended for approval".

The summary was subsequently submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. Keeping in view the observations of the Ministers, the Prime Minister had desired that the case may be placed before the Cabinet, in terms of rule 19(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The Cabinet Division sought the decision of the Cabinet on the summary 'amendment in Civil Aviation Rules, 1994-Rule 68', submitted by Aviation Division.

During discussion, the members took umbrage at bypassing of Minister for Aviation in submission of case to the Cabinet. The Cabinet advised Secretary Aviation Division to desist from submitting cases to the Cabinet without authorisation of the Minister for Aviation. The members further recommended that in view of the observations of the Ministers, the matter be placed before CCLC for detailed discussion.

