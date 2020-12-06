Pakistan
SC to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition on Tuesday
06 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition seeking review of the ruling on the presidential reference filed against him on December 8 (Tuesday).
A six-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the different review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country.
The petitioners had sought review and removal of paragraph 2 to 11 of the June 19 verdict.
