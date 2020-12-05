20 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 3,011 and 1,569 new cases emerged when 13,864 tests were conducted raising the tally to 182,473 in the province.

He said that 20 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,011 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,864 samples were tested which diagnosed 15,69 cases that constituted 11.3 percent current detection rate, said a statement here.

He added that so far 2,051,357 tests had been conducted against which 182,473 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 158,567 patients have recovered, including 1561 overnight.

The Chief Minister said that currently 20,895 patients were under treatment, of them 20,042 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 744 patients was stated to be critical, including 82 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1569 new cases, 1289 had been detected from Karachi, of them 473 from East, 396 South, 161 Central, 136 Korangi, 70 Malir and 53 West.

Hyderabad had 55 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 22, Sanghar 17, Jamshoro 13, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 12 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sukkur and Jacobabad nine each, Matiari eight, Sujawal and Tando Allahayar seven each, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Umerkot four each and Kambar three.

The Chief Minister had urged the people to follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.