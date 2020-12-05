AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

20 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

  • Shah said that 13,864 samples were tested which diagnosed 15,69 cases that constituted 11.3 percent current detection rate, said a statement here.
APP 05 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 3,011 and 1,569 new cases emerged when 13,864 tests were conducted raising the tally to 182,473 in the province.

He said that 20 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,011 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,864 samples were tested which diagnosed 15,69 cases that constituted 11.3 percent current detection rate, said a statement here.

He added that so far 2,051,357 tests had been conducted against which 182,473 cases were detected, of them 87 percent or 158,567 patients have recovered, including 1561 overnight.

The Chief Minister said that currently 20,895 patients were under treatment, of them 20,042 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 744 patients was stated to be critical, including 82 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1569 new cases, 1289 had been detected from Karachi, of them 473 from East, 396 South, 161 Central, 136 Korangi, 70 Malir and 53 West.

Hyderabad had 55 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 22, Sanghar 17, Jamshoro 13, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 12 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sukkur and Jacobabad nine each, Matiari eight, Sujawal and Tando Allahayar seven each, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Umerkot four each and Kambar three.

The Chief Minister had urged the people to follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID 19

20 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

Protesters return to French streets to denounce police violence; tear gas fired

Pakistan citizen portal, a gift for nation from PM Imran Khan: Shibli

Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli settlements

Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters