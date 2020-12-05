Firdous raps N-League, challenges to bring no confidence

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the "N" from N-League has escaped and sitting in London right now. How can a princess discuss the problems of a common woman while sitting with her maids, she questioned at a press conference here at Lahore Press Club.

Dr Firdous maintained that a girl who is born with a golden spoon doesn't have any idea about the problems of a common woman. She said that the government is least bothered about the threats by opposition. She said that the PTI has entered into the corridors of power in a constitutional way and its government can only be toppled in a legal way. "If the opposition has guts, it should bring a vote of no-confidence against the government but the opposition is afraid because its own members will not support its narrative," she said. She disclosed that the Sharif family is divided on its own narrative. She said by seeing tightening of noose against their corruption, the opposition is making hue and cry just to save their looted money.

Dr Firdous said that welfare of journalists is an important part of the government's policy and grant of Rs20 million for the journalists by the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is a proof of it. She said that resolving the problems of journalists is one of the priorities of the Punjab government and every effort will be made to fulfill this promise. She said that journalist colonies will be established in every division and the government will continue to take steps for welfare of the community. She said that strategies are being worked out to address the challenges faced by the media.

