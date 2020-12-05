AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Members Pemra, Balochistan: Summary not approved by cabinet

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has not approved a summary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on re-appointment of Members of Council of Complaints (CoC) of PEMRA, Balochistan, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said, Information & Broadcasting Division on November 24, 2020 informed the Cabinet that according to Section 26 (1) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, and the PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, "The Federal Government shall, by notification in the Official Gazette, establish Council of Complaints at Islamabad, the provincial capitals and also at such other places as the Federal Government may determine".

As per Section 26 (2), (3-A) and (5) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, and PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, the mandate of the Council of Complaints (CoC) was to receive and scrutinize complaints against PEMRA licensee(s), ask the PEMRA licensee(s) to respond to the complaints and if deemed necessary, recommend action against the concerned licensee(s) to PEMRA Authority.

Section 26 (3) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, and PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, stated "Each Council shall consist of a Chairperson and five members being citizens of eminence from the general public at least two of whom shall be women".

Rule 5(1), and Rule 6 (1&2) of the PEMRA (Council of Complaints) Rules, 2010, stated that the Chairperson and members of the PEMRA CoC shall hold office for two years and will be eligible for reappointment for a similar term and entitled to fee determined by the authority in each meeting.

This Ministry notified the members of the Council of Complaints, Balochistan including the Chairperson for a period of two years on January 31, 2019. The tenure of this council will expire on January 30, 2021. Information & Broadcasting Division sought the approval of the Cabinet to the following members including Chairperson of the PEMRA.

Council of Complaints (CoC) Balochistan for another term of two years starting from 31st January, 2021 in order to ensure continuity in discharging regulatory functions in the province of Balochistan:(i) Abdul Jalil, Chairperson;(ii) Muhammad Humayun Barakzai, Member;(iii) Azeem Kakar, Member;(iv) Naveed Jan Baloch, Member;(v) Rehana Khilji, Member and ;(vi) Luluwa Muhammad Rafici, Member.

During a discussion, it was pointed out that law envisages reappointment and not extension in the term. For re-appointment there was a need to go through the process of appointment afresh. The cabinet did not approve the proposal and directed that the case for reappointment should be moved by the following same procedure as that of a fresh appointment.

