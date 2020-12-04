Markets
Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate near record low
- The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. It stood at 60.54 in October.
04 Dec 2020
ISTANBUL: The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira stood at 60.55 in November, little changed from its record low touched a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.
The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. It stood at 60.54 in October.
Turkey's lira lost some 24pc of its value against the dollar so far this year.
