DS conducts inspection of Jungshahi yard

KARACHI: The station-specific inspection of the Jungshahi yard was carried out on Thursday by the officers of Karachi division under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak. The inspection primarily aimed at reviewing the railways' infrastructure in the yard and gauging the preparedness of the deputed staff at the station and its premises.

Office record, condition of track, viability of traffic level crossing, strength of a bridge, functioning of all the electrical and mechanical equipments installed in station's premises and readiness of deputed staff for coping with any untoward incident was holistically examined.

