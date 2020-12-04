AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Japan shares near 29-year peak

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan shares held close to a 29-1/2-year high on Thursday as major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines, while hopes of more stimulus also boosted sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03% at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix rose 0.07% to 1,775.25.

Real estate, consumer cyclicals, industrial companies, and financials rose in a sign that investors are betting on sectors that will benefit most from a revival in economic growth. The Nikkei has rallied 17% since the end of October on vaccine-related developments and more supportive policies from a Biden administration, but some analysts warned Japanese stocks may be overheating.

The stocks that gained the most on Thursday among the top 30 core Topix names were Central Japan Railway Co up 2.55%, followed by Mitsui & Co Ltd rising 2.13%. The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Hoya Corp down 4.26%, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd losing 3.89%.

There were 126 advancers on the Nikkei index against 97 decliners. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.23 billion, compared to the average of 1.3 billion in the past 30 days.

