One dies as building collapses after cylinder blast

APP 04 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A loud explosion on Thursday morning caused collapse of a portion of residential building at Dua Chowk in New Karachi leaving at least one person dead and several other got serious injuries. As per details, rescue sources said after getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and managed to carry out the relief work.

The explosion was so severe that the windowpanes of the nearby buildings were also reportedly broken. Injured people were taken to hospital where some people were injured when rubble from the building fell on them, rescue sources added. The cause of the incident is said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse of a portion of the building, a private news channel reported.

