Shehbaz, Hamza: AC adjourns hearing of money laundering case till 8th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of money laundering reference against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till December 08 as they failed to appear before the court.

The court however sought a complete reply from the Home secretary on an application of Shehbaz Sharif seeking medical facilities in the jai. A counsel on behalf of the duo told the court that both had been out of the jail for five days on parole to attend the funeral of Shehbaz's mother. The counsel also filed two separate applications on behalf of his clients for one-time exemption from personal appearance in the hearing and court allowed accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020