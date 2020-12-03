Minister for bringing down sugar prices within 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the authorities concerned to launch crackdown against the hoarding mafia and bring down the sugar price within 24 hours. The Minister issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Task Force for Price Control held on Wednesday to review the prices and availability of essential items.

He said that sugar price of Rs 100 per kilogram against the ex-mill rate of Rs 77 would not be tolerated at any cost. He directed the administration to seal the shops for indefinite period if found selling sugar above the fixed price.

