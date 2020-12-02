Markets
South Korea's FLC buys 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal
HAMBURG: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of corn in a private deal on Wednesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.
The corn can be sourced from optional origins and was purchased at an estimated $239.90 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.
It is for arrival in South Korea around June 15, 2021.
The seller was believed to be trading house CHS with shipment in 2021.
If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between May 11-31, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe/Black Sea region between April 21 and May 10, or from South America between April 16 and May 5.
