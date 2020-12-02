AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By ▲ 26.56 (0.61%)
BR30 22,043 Increased By ▲ 30.87 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,890 Increased By ▲ 224.73 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By ▲ 73.02 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Technology

Privacy Concerns Trump Law Enforcement as Massachusetts Lawmakers Ban Facial Recognition

  • Lawmakers in Massachusetts voted to pass state-wide police ban on facial recognition by law enforcement.
  • State-level bans on facial recognition offer important lessons for developing countries like Pakistan, which are increasingly investing in safe city projects.
Kashaf Ali 02 Dec 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Lawmakers in Massachusetts voted to pass state-wide police ban on facial recognition by law enforcement.

The state’s House and Senate lawmakers have approved a police reform bill that would ban the use of facial recognition systems by the police departments and other public agencies in the state.

Several other cities across the United States have passed a similar ban of facial recognition over the past few years. San Francisco was the first one to vote for this ban in May 2019, followed by Somerville, Mass. and Oakland, California, Boston, Portland. However, in the case of Portland, the ban was also extended to private business which deploy the technology in public spaces.

Facial recognition systems has been criticized for various reasons all across the world. While, it is more likely to misidentify People of Color (POCs) than their Caucasian counterparts in the United States, the use of extensive surveillance systems has been criticized to violate privacy of the citizens.

Kade Crockford from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts also explains that “no one should have to fear the government tracking and identifying their face wherever they go, or facing wrongful arrest because of biased, error-prone technology. We commend the legislature for advancing a bill to protect all Massachusetts residents from unregulated face surveillance technology.”

These state-level bans on facial recognition offer important lessons for developing countries like Pakistan, which are increasingly investing in safe city projects. Although facial recognition is a key tool to ensure safety and regulation by law enforcement agencies, other government departments and even the private sector, it raises serious privacy concerns.

With focus on privacy laws and digital privacy concerns increasing all across the globe, this ban on police facial recognition in Massachusetts will offer important lessons for policymakers in the coming future.

lawmakers Privacy

Privacy Concerns Trump Law Enforcement as Massachusetts Lawmakers Ban Facial Recognition

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters