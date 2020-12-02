Basmati growing areas in Punjab: Hybrid coarse rice varieties may make inroads: Shahzad

LAHORE: Increasing popularity of hybrid coarse rice varieties amongst the growers of Sindh and Southern Punjab has created apprehensions among the stakeholders that it may make inroads into the core Basmati growing areas in Punjab as well.

Chairman Rice Research & Development Board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik keeping in mind increasing plantation of hybrid rice varieties in Southern Punjab has directed the scientists of the Rice Research Institute (RRI) Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) to work for the development of high yielding Basmati varieties on an emergent basis to save this legacy.

He issued these directions while chairing the 17th Board meeting of the Rice Research & Development Board recently held in the Institute. According to the sources, it was pointed out in the meeting that more area than the target of 4.6 million acres came under the rice crop this year. The phenomenon was more apparent in south Punjab where the failing cotton crop is attracting growers towards rice as an alternative.

It was told that hybrid varieties of coarse rice is winning over the farmers preferring them over Basmati ones as they are getting over 100 maunds per acre as against the old varieties. It was feared that the rising trend of hybrid varieties sowing may eat up the Basmati area in its core region of Gujranwala division.

Shahzad Ali Malik in his address called for protecting and highlighting the Basmati heritage of Pakistan at every forum besides dealing Basmati Geographical Indications (GI) issues on priority basis to tackle the challenge posed by India by applying for exclusive rights on Basmati in EU. Stressing capacity building of crop scientists as dire need of the time, he offered training of 5-6 scientists on hybrid rice technology from China. It may be mentioned here that Malik's company has the credit of introducing hybrid coarse varieties in Sindh in collaboration with the Chinese company.

Ex-chairman of rice exporters body Samiullah Naeem told the meeting that the government should accelerate its efforts on GI issue as the country needs to file an opposition application with the European Commission before Dec 10, 2020.

The Rice Institute authorities urged the Rice Exporters Association to release the promised funds for accomplishing the task of establishing a one-window analytical lab. The Director Rice, RRI KSK, while speaking on this occasion threw light on ongoing research activities and future priorities focusing development of climate-resilient rice varieties having tolerance against heat/salinity/drought and flood and short duration with extra-long grain length. He assured to intensify the hybrid rice development activities and seed production in the public-private partnership.

The Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) representative Azam Cheema on this occasion stressed the need for educating rice farmers on use of pure certified seeds to ensure high yield and attractive income. He also emphasized that both public and private seed sectors must produce certified seed for the whole rice area on priority basis.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Jahangir Malik informed the meeting that the coarse rice export trend is increasing due to hybrid rice varieties being grown in Sindh.

