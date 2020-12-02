AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
S&P index falls

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits following a sharp rally in recent...
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits following a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmark's best November ever. Nine out of 11 of the major S&P 500 sectors fell, with the energy index tumbling 5.4% and leading losses, tracking a drop in crude prices.

The S&P 500 technology index rose 0.7%, thanks in part to a 2.1% rise in Apple Inc shares. IHS Markit jumped 7.4% after data giant S&P Global agreed to buy the financial information provider in a $44 billion deal that would be the biggest corporate acquisition of 2020.

Month-end rebalancing of portfolios played into Monday's weakness, analysts said, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month marked by updates of Covid-19 vaccines making headway and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year. A rotation into energy, industrials and financials, all expected by many investors to outperform as the economy recovers from its downturn, drove gains of almost 11% for the S&P 500 in November and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average make its biggest monthly gain since 1987.

"I would attribute (Monday's drop) to compounding concerns over the coronavirus, combined with the market just looking to digest some of the recent gains over the past month," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall. After an explosion in infections and business restrictions this month that stalled the US labor market recovery, the focus has shifted to Tuesday's address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.91% to end at 29,638.64 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.46% at 3,621.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06% to 12,198.74. For November, the S&P 500 gained 10.8%, the Dow added 11.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 11.8%. It was the biggest monthly gain for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since April.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies surged 18.3% in November, its strongest monthly performance ever. US Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday the first two vaccines against the novel coronavirus could be available to Americans before Christmas.

Moderna Inc surged 20% after it unveiled plans to apply for US and European emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine. Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp fell 5.9% and 3.9%, respectively, after masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major US retailers on Black Friday, as early online deals and concerns about a spike in Covid-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for mall trips.

Nikola Corp plummeted 27% after the company and General Motors Co announced a reworked deal on a fuel-cell partnership that eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker and plans for building its electric pickup truck. Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 167 new highs and 4 new lows. Volume on US exchanges was 15.0 billion shares, compared with the 11.3 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

