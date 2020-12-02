Canadian canola futures fall

AVN
71.20
Increased By
▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP
9.05
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC
133.50
Increased By
▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL
9.25
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC
106.21
Increased By
▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT
60.95
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL
45.42
Increased By
▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL
21.04
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL
15.15
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL
14.48
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL
130.44
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC
79.25
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL
6.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL
27.80
Increased By
▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO
28.23
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL
3.68
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM
13.05
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF
40.27
Increased By
▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC
100.13
Increased By
▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL
33.80
Increased By
▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL
12.66
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC
92.77
Increased By
▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER
9.78
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL
92.51
Increased By
▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO
199.15
Increased By
▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP
44.00
Increased By
▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL
15.36
Increased By
▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG
69.07
Increased By
▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY
26.86
Increased By
▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL
1.05
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
