Bogus degrees: IHC dismisses female assistant registrar

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a female assistant registrar from service for having forged educational degrees. In this regard, additional registrar (Establishment) of the IHC issued a notification of dismissal of Saima Khan from service.

According to the notification, Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered for initiation of departmental proceedings against the said assistant registrar on account of 'misconduct' for using bogus/forged educational certificates/degrees to get appointment in the IHC.

It added, the said officer was issued the charge sheet by the authorised officer, and the inquiry officer, after completing probe, submitted the inquiry report, wherein, the charges/allegations stood proved.

"Therefore, the inquiry officer proposed the imposition of major penalty in terms of Rules 12(2) of the IHC Establishment (Appointment and Conditions of Rules) Rules 2011," stated the notification.

It further said the authorised officer, after due process, also arrived at the same findings as the inquiry officer, and recommended the imposition of major penalty of "Dismissal from Service".

It also mentioned that the IHC chief justice, after careful perusal of the record, inquiry report, recommendations of the authorised officer, and after issuance of final show cause notice as well as affording the opportunity of personal hearing to the accused officer as provided under the rules has found that the charge stands proved without doubt.

It maintained that, therefore, the IHC chief justice decided to impose the "Major Penalty of Dismissal from Service" upon Saima Khan, assistant registrar, while the legal consequences against her would ensue.

