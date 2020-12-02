ECP postpones by-elections till January 31st

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed by-elections till January 31, 2021, in the backdrop of rapid spread of coronavirus across the country. The decision was taken on the recommendation of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a top-level meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, ECP said in a statement.

The meeting decided to postpone the elections on two vacant National Assembly seats and six Provincial Assembly seats till January 31, 2021, the statement added.

