MQM-P challenges formation of DMC Keamari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday challenged formation of the DMC Keamari by the Sindh government in Sindh High Court (SHC). Four MQM lawmakers from Karachi's District West filed a constitutional petition in the high court against formation of DMC Keamari.

"DMC Keamari has been constituted on political grounds and it contravenes sub-clause 3 and 4 of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) clause VIII," the MQM petition stated.

It said that government notification about the DMC Keamari has been unlawful as an early petition challenging formation of Keamari District was already under the hearing of the high court. The government has issued notification for the Keamari District and distribution of assets, petition contended and added that People's Party government's decision to this effect has been malicious and based on ill-intention.

Petitioners sought the suspension of notifications in this regard. Meanwhile, SHC bench extended the interim bail of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah in the illegal allotment case. The NAB prosecutor told the court that an interim reference against the PPP leader will be filed soon, adding that another reference on the allotment of land for college has been filed already. The court extended the interim bail of Shah till January 13, 2020 while seeking a progress report on the case against him.

