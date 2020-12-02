Leading figures condole with Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leading figures hailing from different walks of life met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and condoled over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Those who met Shehbaz Sharif included AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Nawab Akhtar Mengal, top leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, former member of British House of Lords, Nazir Ahmed and others. They offered their condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

