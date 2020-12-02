SPIRIT OF THE UNION NATIONAL DAY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Message from H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Ambassador of UAE

Every year, the United Arab Emirates celebrates its National Day on 2 December, and today is the 49th anniversary of the unification of the seven Emirates to establish United Arab Emirates in 1971, a memorial event in which we celebrate our pride and trust in the visionary leadership inherited from the founding father Late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, May Allah Bless His soul with peace.

This year, we are celebrating this historical event in an exceptional situation, as the Novel Corona virus (Covid-19) is still spreading around the globe, threatening the lives of human fellows and challenging economies and our social values.

The UAE's response toward the global outbreak of COVID-19, proved its commitment and firmness of its visionary leadership. With one of the highest per-capita testing rates in the world, the UAE is leading global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and helping other countries respond to the pandemic. The UAE has delivered over 1,604 metric tons of critical medical supplies aid to 119 countries supporting more than 1 million medical professionals.

Assisting the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan in combating the deadly virus the UAE sent three aid planes containing more than 40 tons of medical and food supplies of test kits, gloves, protective gowns, facemasks and sanitizers to Pakistan on 2nd, 6th and 28th of April respectively, and the UAE Embassy in Islamabad launched a hygiene campaign "Let's give everyone a [Clean] hand" to protect the future generation by spreading awareness and distributing protective materials among Universities, colleges and schools in the federal capital.

This is in addition to the assistance provided by the UAE leadership and humanitarian institutions for the flood affectees in different areas of Sindh and Baluchistan, and the Polio vaccination campaign by UAE Pakistan Assistance Program which also completed the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year despite of the Covid-19.

UAE and Pakistan enjoy a unique friendship that withstood various tests and the scope of our cooperation kept expanding with the passage of time and now covers various fields.

The eternal and strong bilateral relations between UAE and Islamic Republic of Pakistan which based on brotherhood, mutual feelings of the two nations, historical depth, geographic neighborhood and common interests has further developed by the visit of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in January to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, furthermore the First session of Pakistan-UAE Political Consultations held in Islamabad in March.

I would like to express my appreciation to the leadership of Pakistan for the reforms and achievements attained in containing of Covid -19 amid its wide spread around the world. I trust that Pakistan under the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue its journey towards peace, social and economic development.

I wish Pakistan all the success with renewed commitment of cooperation and support.

